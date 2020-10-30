Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – Newborn babies in Boston-area hospitals got a taste of their first Halloween on Friday.
At Tufts Children’s Hospital, babies in the hospital’s Newborn Intensive Care Unit were dressed as sailors to honor the hospital’s history. All of the costumes were made by NICU nurses Molly Simeone and Camille Hally.
Meanwhile, at the Brigham and Women’s Hospital’s NICU, babies sported a variety of costumes.
At Newton-Wellesley Hospital, newborns sported crayon costumes designed by speech language pathologist Jessi Stone.