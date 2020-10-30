WEATHER ALERT:First Snow Of Season Then Temperatures Plummet
CBSN BostonWatch Now
Filed Under:Boston News, Halloween

BOSTON (CBS) – Newborn babies in Boston-area hospitals got a taste of their first Halloween on Friday.

At Tufts Children’s Hospital, babies in the hospital’s Newborn Intensive Care Unit were dressed as sailors to honor the hospital’s history. All of the costumes were made by NICU nurses Molly Simeone and Camille Hally.

Baby Liam. (Photo Credit: Tufts Children’s Hospital)

Baby Gianna. (Photo Credit: Tufts Children’s Hospital)

Meanwhile, at the Brigham and Women’s Hospital’s NICU, babies sported a variety of costumes.

Baby Dakari as the Karate Kid. (Photo credit: Brigham and Women’s Hospital.)

Twins Ashton and Theodore as Mario and Luigi. (Photo credit: Brigham and Women’s Hospital.)

At Newton-Wellesley Hospital, newborns sported crayon costumes designed by speech language pathologist Jessi Stone.

(Photo credit: Newton Wellesley Hospital)

(Photo credit: Newton Wellesley Hospital)

Comments

Leave a Reply