BOSTON (CBS) – A new study in the journal “Alzheimer’s & Dementia” suggests that living in noisy communities could increase a person’s risk of developing dementia later in life.
Researchers at the University of Michigan looked at more than 5,000 seniors and found that those living with 10 decibels more during the daytime were 36 percent more likely to have mild cognitive impairment and 30 percent more likely to have Alzheimer’s disease.
This suggests that living in cities, for example, which tend to be noisier, could impact the brains of older adults and that measures should be taken to reduce that potential risk.