FRANKLIN (CBS) – A man was shot and killed inside a home in Franklin early Thursday morning, the first murder there in more than 20 years, according to police.

Someone called 911 from a house on Elwood Road around 12:45 a.m. to report a shooting there. When officers arrived, they found 26-year-old Deandre Akeem Scott of Attleboro with a gunshot wound to his chest. He was rushed to Milford Regional Medical Center where he died.

There have been no arrests.

“This was not a random act, the parties appear to be known to each other,” Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey told reporters.

He would not comment on a motive or say how many people they are looking for in connection with the shooting. The D.A. said Scott once lived in Franklin, but would not elaborate on his connection to the home.

Franklin Police Chief Thomas Lynch said things are safe in town.

“The last time we had something even similar to this was over 20 years ago, here in Franklin, the last murder that occurred,” the chief said.

No other information is available at this point in the investigation.