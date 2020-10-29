Comments
FRANKLIN (CBS) – A man was shot and killed at a home in Franklin early Thursday morning.
Police said someone called 911 from a house on Elwood Road around 12:45 a.m. to report a shooting there.
When officers arrived, they found a 26-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his chest. He was rushed to Milford Regional Medical Center where he died. His name has not been made public.
“Investigators are in the process of interviewing witnesses, collecting evidence and attempting to identify any suspect(s),” police and the Norfolk County District Attorney’s office said in a joint statement.