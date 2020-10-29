BOSTON (CBS) — The driver who struck the car of James White’s parents — killing Tyrone White and injuring Lisa White — has been arrested in Florida for vehicular homicide.
The Broward Sheriff’s Office traffic homicide detectives arrested Daniel Chamblin, 32, for vehicular homicide and “several other charges.” A warrant was issued for the arrest of Chamblin, who turned himself in on Thursday.
The police said that when Lisa White took a left turn onto Southwest 118th Avenue in Cooper City, her car was struck “in a T-bone style crash” by Chamblin’s car.
The crash killed Tyrone White — a captain for the Miami-Dade police force — and left Lisa White and Chamblin with injuries.
“She’s continued to progress,” James White said of his mother this week. “I am trying to be there for her and obviously it is a tough situation. She is just trying to wrap her mind around everything still. Kind of a lot going on, but I am just trying to be there for her and all my family as well.”