BOSTON (CBS) – Arguable the biggest star in college football has now tested positive for COVID-19.
Clemson Head Coach Dabo Swinney announced on Thursday that star quarterback Trevor Lawrence will not play against Boston College this weekend after contracting the virus. The top-ranked Tigers are slated to play against 4-2 Boston College on Saturday at Clemson Memorial Stadium.
“Trevor has authorized us this evening to announce that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is now in isolation. He is doing well with mild symptoms but will not be available for this week’s game against Boston College. While we certainly will miss Trevor, this is an opportunity for other guys to step up and we’re excited about competing against a very good BC team,” said Swinney in a statement.
Under their guidelines, the ACC says athletes who test positive must isolate for at least 10 days “from the onset of symptoms/positive test.”
Lawrence, a candidate for the Heisman Trophy and the top pick in next year’s NFL Draft, led Clemson to a 6-0 start this season. Through six games, he completed nearly 71 percent of his passes and threw for 17 touchdowns.
True freshman DJ Uiagalelei, a five-star recruit, will likely start for Clemson in Lawrence’s place.
Boston College has lost its last nine meetings against Clemson. The last time the Eagles beat the Tigers was in 2010, when BC outlast their ACC rival 16-10.