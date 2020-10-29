BOSTON (CBS) – Hurricane Zeta made landfall at the Louisiana coastline Wednesday evening as a category two hurricane. While that system remains well off to our southwest, the energy is going to be racing towards southern New England giving us our first chance of snowflakes for the season.

The timing and impact of the storm has remained steady. The initial concern will be the heavy downpours that arrive on Thursday afternoon. This will lead to a very slow evening commute as we get some tropical downpours especially to the southeastern side of Massachusetts.

As the rain interacts with a cold pool of air from our northwest, flakes will begin to funnel in towards northern Worcester County prior to sunrise on Friday morning. This will certainly lead to a slow morning drive for the Route 2 corridor and the cold air will continue to spill east through the morning hours.

The steady rain along 495 and 128 will begin to flip to wet snow near 8-9 a.m. As the cold air locks in through midday we may get some light accumulation towards coastal locations especially north of Boston through lunchtime. Due to the soaking rain overnight it will be difficult for the snow to stick on pavement but a grassy coating is possible.

The higher elevations of northern Worcester County along with Monadnock region will likely see 1 to 3 inches of snow by midday Friday. The showers, both rain and snow, will taper off by Friday afternoon and temperatures will plummet by the evening hours.

The showers are the main component but wind will also be a factor. Gusts of 30-40mph are expected late Thursday through Friday morning. A Wind Advisory is in effect for Cape Cod, Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket as 50 mph gusts and isolated damage is possible.

Halloween is going to stay rather chilly but Saturday comes along with brilliant sunshine. You’ll want to bundle up with the costumes! Trick or treating hours will be in the 30s.