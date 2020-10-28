Comments
WORCESTER (CBS) – A worker was seriously hurt at a car wash in Worcester when a steel beam fell on him Wednesday morning.
Police said the 42-year-old man was welding a large steel beam, which was supported by two metal frames, when it dropped, pinning him inside the Scrub a Dub car wash on Route 122.
Other workers quickly made a pulley system to get the beam off of him before an ambulance arrived.
The man was rushed to the hospital. Police did not have any information on his condition or his name.