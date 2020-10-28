Comments
CANTON (CBS) – A New Hampshire man is charged with hitting a woman with a car in a domestic incident on Interstate 95 in Canton late Tuesday night.
Massachusetts State Police said the couple was standing outside their Ford Focus in the breakdown lane on the northbound side of the highway just before 10:30 p.m. when the man got back into the car.
They said he then hit the woman with the car and stopped. She was later rushed to Boston Medical Center with serious, but not life-threatening, injuries.
The 28-year-old man, who police did not identify, was arrested and charged with assault and battery.
He will be arraigned Wednesday in Stoughton District Court.