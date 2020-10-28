(MARE) – Ashlynn is a shy girl of Caucasian descent who likes to draw and color. She can start off quiet with new people but warms up if given the time to develop a relationship. Ashlynn enjoys listening to music, drawing, spending time with her friends, and swimming. She loves to spend time with her siblings and is very protective of them. Ashlynn does well in school with the help of extra supports.

Legally freed for adoption, Ashlynn will thrive in a home that can provide her with her own space and individualized attention. She does best with limitations and a structured routine. Her social worker is open to exploring homes with a mother and a father or two mothers. Ashlynn will do best as the youngest or only child in a family. Ashlynn has four brothers and two sisters in Massachusetts, and it is extremely important that she maintains a relationship with them.

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.

Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday’s Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday’s Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.