SOMERVILLE (CBS) – Three Somerville polling sites are being moved to give voters more room to social distance.
Two of the polling sites were fire stations. Those voters will now move to the Argenziano and Kennedy schools.
All other polling sites will stay the same.
Election officials are reminding everyone to double check their polling location.
Here are the new polling locations in Somerville:
Ward 2 Precinct 3
New Location: Argenziano School, 290 Washington St.
Former Location: Fire station at 651 Somerville Ave.
Ward 5 Precinct 2
New Location: Kennedy School, use the entrance across the street from 21 Sartwell Ave.
Former Location: Brown School
Ward 5 Precinct 3
New Location: Kennedy School, use the entrance across the street from 21 Sartwell Ave.
Former Location: Fire station at 265 Highland Ave.
You can look up your polling location by visiting somervillema.gov