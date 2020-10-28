BOSTON (CBS) — More and more smoke continues to surround Stephon Gilmore and a potential trade away from the New England Patriots.
The latest bit involves Gilmore and his wife putting their Foxboro home up for sale.
WEEI’s Chris Curtis reported on The Greg Hill Show on Wednesday that Gilmore’s house was recently put up for sale, and NBC Sports Boston’s Tom E. Curran confirmed that the house belongs to Gilmore’s wife, Gabrielle.
Gabrielle Gilmore, who had a bit of an exciting social media adventure in recent weeks related to Gilmore’s reported dinner with Cam Newton prior to their contraction of COVID-19, seemed to be entertained by all of the news on Wednesday:
😂😂😂
— Gabrielle Gilmore ❥ (@Eneekonese) October 28, 2020
The Zillow listing for the property in Foxboro ends with this: “All offers if any due on Tuesday, November 3rd @ 5PM.” That’s notable because the NFL’s trade deadline for the 2020 season is at 4 p.m. on the same day.
(The house is listed at $999,000, in case you’re in the market for a sharp-looking house with custom cabinetry and granite countertops.)
Gilmore, 30, has one year left on his contract. The Patriots moved around some money to give him a pay bump for this season during the summer, but with no years added to the deal, he remains a realistic option for the 2-4 Patriots to trade, if teams come calling.
Bill Belichick denied knowledge of any Gilmore trade discussions on Wednesday, during his video chat with reporters.
“Yeah, I don’t know anything about those,” Belichick said in his brief response when asked about the reports.
While Gilmore is not currently playing at the level that led to him winning Defensive Player of the Year last year, he’s still one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL and could be an impact pickup for a team looking to make a run at a Super Bowl.