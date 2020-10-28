BOSTON (CBS) – In Boston on Wednesday, a steady stream of voters ignored the rain to cast their ballots. It seems the threat of COVID-19 and the crowds on November 3 have driven many to vote early.
Most voters said COVID and the need to avoid crowds was driving them to vote early.
“COVID, early voting, and it’s convenient,” said one voter.
In Quincy, a similar story was repeated. There was a steady stream of voters at City Hall.
“The rain we thought might suppress our vote today, but it doesn’t seem to be the case,” says Quincy City Clerk Nicole Crispo. “People just keep coming.”
Quincy has 63,000 registered voters. Already, 31,000 have voted.
Not that it’s an indicator of total voter turnout, but it would appear we’re heading for a record election season.
“I got nervous that it would be too crowded on Election Day, so I just looked it up online to see where I can vote early,” said a voter.