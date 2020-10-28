N'Keal Harry Absent From Patriots Practice After Suffering Head Injury Vs. 49ersThe head injury suffered by N'Keal Harry Sunday was significant enough to keep him out of the final three quarters vs. the 49ers, and it was significant enough for the receiver to miss Wednesday's practice.

NBA Mock Draft Roundup: No Way Celtics Make Three First-Round Picks, Right?The Celtics can't add three more players to an already crowded roster, so expect a trade or two from Danny Ainge come draft night.

Aqib Talib Puts Stephon Gilmore's 2020 Season In ContextWhile the setback for Stephon Gilmore seems undeniable, former Patriots cornerback Aqib Talib said Wednesday that Gilmore's still one of the very best cornerbacks in the entire NFL.

Some Wild Facts For Patriots-Bills Matchup Indicates Major Change May Be Coming To AFC EastSome big changes may be in the midst of happening in the AFC East.

Bill Belichick Doesn't Know Anything About Those Stephon Gilmore Trade RumorsHave you heard the trade rumors surrounding Stephon Gilmore? Because Bill Belichick hasn't -- or so he says.