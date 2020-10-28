BOSTON (CBS) — The head injury suffered by N’Keal Harry Sunday was significant enough to keep him out of the final three quarters vs. the 49ers, and it was significant enough for the receiver to miss Wednesday’s practice.
Harry was not present during the portion of practice open to the media on Wednesday, likely an indication that he is in concussion protocol.
#Patriots Wednesday practice: N'Keal Harry absent, head injury. Brandon Copeland absent, torn pec. James Ferentz and Cody Davis returned.
Harry suffered the injury on the final play of the first quarter on Sunday, absorbing a helmet-to-helmet hit from Tarvarius Moore.
.@tarvarius2 ROCKED N'Keal Harry 🤭 #49ers
Harry immediately was evaluated in the sideline medical tent before heading into the locker room. He did not return.
The 22-year-old Harry has 19 receptions for 172 yards and a touchdown for the Patriots this season. A first-round pick (32nd overall) in 2019, Harry played in just seven games last year as a rookie.