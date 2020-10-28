Comments
NORTON (CBS) — An animal sanctuary in Norton is raising the stakes in its search for a missing goat. The Winslow Farm Animal Sanctuary posted to Facebook that it’s now offering an $11,000 reward – no questions asked – for Blossom’s safe return.
The farm first shared that the goat had disappeared on Sunday and pledged a $1,000 reward.
Blossom needs medication and a special diet, the farm says.
Anyone with information can reach the farm by calling 508-285-6451 or sending a Facebook message.