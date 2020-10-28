Comments
BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 1,137 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 36 additional deaths in the state on Wednesday.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in Massachusetts is now 150,498 while the total number of deaths is 9,700.
As of Wednesday, there are 582 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness, an increase of 15 from Tuesday. There are 106 patients currently in intensive care.
The seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 1.8%.
There were 18,645 new tests reported Wednesday. A total of 2,684,620 people in Massachusetts have now been tested for coronavirus.