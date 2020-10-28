Comments
VERONA, N.Y. (CBS) – A Worcester man was arrested in upstate New York after police said he was driving around with two boxes of Lucky Charms cereal that were actually filled with cocaine.
New York State troopers pulled over 23-year-old Jahn Rentas around 1:45 a.m. last Saturday on Interstate 90 in the town of Vernona for a vehicle and traffic violation.
After talking to Rentas, police said there was probable cause to search his car. Inside the two cereal boxes police said there was about 4.5 pounds of cocaine.
Rentas was arrested and charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance.