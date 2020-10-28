CBSN BostonWatch Now
LAWRENCE (CBS) – A man has been arrested for allegedly setting a fire at a home in Lawrence last weekend.

Carlos Martinez, 43, of Lawence, is charged with starting the fire at the apartment house on Andover Street around 4:30 a.m. Saturday. Firefighters put out the flames quickly and no one was hurt.

A man was spotted near the scene on surveillance video and investigators offered a $5,000 reward to generate leads in the case.

A man spotted on surveillance video at the time of the fire Saturday.(Photo credit: State Fire Marshal)

Martinez was arrested Tuesday night and charged with one count of attempting to burn a building, malicious destruction of property, breaking and entering in the night time to commit a felony, and larceny under $250.

“Helping us identify Mr. Martinez from videos was key to a quick arrest of this man who put many people in harm’s way.” Lawrence Police Chief Roy Vasque said in a statement Wednesday.

State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey said tips to the arson hotline helped them solve the case.

There’s no word yet on if anyone will be given the reward.

