CENTERVILLE (CBS) – Looking for some company as you work from home during the coronavirus pandemic?
How about a cat? MSPCA-Cape Cod in Centerville has received 25 kittens and cats from the LaGrange Animal Shelter in LaGrange, Georgia. Once the cats have served out their 48-hour quarantine, they will be up for adoption.
MSPCA-Angell said that the Georgia shelter has been “overwhelmed” since the start of the pandemic, with animal surrenders increasing 45 percent since last year.
“Our focus [on transporting] allows us to tackle two enormous challenges at the same time by bringing animals from areas in which there are few adopters to the Northeast, where demand for pets far outpaces the supply of adoptable animals,” said Mike Keiley, director of adoption centers and programs at the MSPCA-Angell.
The kittens and cats are described as healthy, social and friendly.
“These cats are young, social and very friendly, and we anticipate they’ll make wonderful pets for individual adopters or families — and we’re thrilled to have been able to offer them shelter up here, where it will take far less time to adopt them out,” MSPCA-Cape Cod Manager Amanda Kruczynski said.
Interested adopters can email capeadoptions@mspca.org for information. The adoption center is offering an in-person visit with an available cat or a Zoom interview.