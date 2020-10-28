BOSTON (CBS) — Have you ever found yourself in a personal quandary and wondered “What would Bill Belichick do in this situation?” If only there were some kind of Belchick-themed Magic 8-Ball to guide you through such a dilemma.
Well you’re in luck. After delivering some pure commercial gold, Belichick and his new relationship with Subway are now bringing fans a “Magic 8 Bill” collectable. It is based on the iconic Magic 8-Ball, and will help fans make important decisions with some advice from the NFL’s greatest coach.
The limited edition collectable features Belichickisms such as “I’ll decide on game day” and “I think you already know.” We’re guessing there’s also an “It is what it is,” which will no doubt help you solve all of life’s little problems.
Hey, at least it won’t grunt and snort at you when you ask a question.
But such access to a great football mind isn’t a luxury that everyone will get to enjoy. There will only be 500 Magic 8 Bills available, and they go on sale for only $21 online at 8 a.m. Wednesday morning.