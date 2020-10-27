WORCESTER (CBS) — At a time when most yards around the region are gearing up for a winter break, Polar Park is turning green. The home of the Worcester Red Sox had a special delivery on Tuesday, one that will have fans thinking of spring.
Two truckloads of sod arrived at Polar Park on Tuesday morning, and by the afternoon, the infield was already green. Crews installed the Kentucky Blue Grass, and boy does it look pretty.
Installing the sod now will assure that it’s ready for the spring, when the Worcester Red Sox are set to play ball on their first season.
And if the sod looks familiar, that’s because it’s from the same New Jersey company that has provided the sod for Fenway Park over the last 15 years.