METHUEN (CBS) — It’s a mattress mystery in Methuen. Organizers with the Clean River Project are looking for the person who’s been tossing mattresses on the side of the road near the Merrimack River.
They say more than 30 mattresses have been dumped off Route 110 in the last two weeks. They’re hoping someone will snap a photo of the vehicle and license plate of the person responsible.
The nonprofit is offering a reward of up to $1,200 for information about who the “Mattress Bandit” may be.
