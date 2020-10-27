BOSTON (CBS) — The TSA said Tuesday that a loaded gun was found at Logan Airport security. Agency spokesman Dan Velez tweeted a picture of the Smith & Wesson firearm that officers confiscated.
During security screening @TSA officers @BostonLogan
discovered this loaded Smith & Wesson. @MassStatePolice
responded and confiscated the weapon. Weapons are not allowed in your carry-on bag! #knowbeforeyougo pic.twitter.com/EU2pcv4IfB
— TSA_NewEngland (@TSA_NewEngland) October 27, 2020
“Weapons are not allowed in your carry-on bag!” he said.
And on Monday afternoon, the TSA said officers discovered a loaded Colt .38 Special revolver at security, which prompted State Police to respond and confiscate the gun.
During security screening @TSA officers @BostonLogan discovered this loaded Colt .38 Special revolver. @MassStatePolice responded and confiscated the weapon. Revolvers are not allowed in your carry-on bag, no matter how "Special" they are. #knowbeforeyougo pic.twitter.com/WbqSISUZQY
— TSA_NewEngland (@TSA_NewEngland) October 26, 2020
“Revolvers are not allowed in your carry-on bag, no matter how ‘Special’ they are,” Velez tweeted.
