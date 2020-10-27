CBSN BostonWatch Now
BOSTON (CBS) — The TSA said Tuesday that a loaded gun was found at Logan Airport security. Agency spokesman Dan Velez tweeted a picture of the Smith & Wesson firearm that officers confiscated.

“Weapons are not allowed in your carry-on bag!” he said.

And on Monday afternoon, the TSA said officers discovered a loaded Colt .38 Special revolver at security, which prompted State Police to respond and confiscate the gun.

“Revolvers are not allowed in your carry-on bag, no matter how ‘Special’ they are,” Velez tweeted.

