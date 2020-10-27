BOSTON (CBS) — It’s a pretty safe bet that on election night, the eyes of the nation won’t be on Massachusetts. In fact, a new report puts Bay State voters among “the least powerful” when it comes to the race for president and control of the U.S. Senate.
Personal finance website WalletHub ranked all 50 states based on “voter power,” which they calculated by looking at a state’s population and how close the presidential and senate races are there. In Massachusetts, where both former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Ed Markey are favored in their respective races, the state is ranked 48th out of 51 for the presidential election and 32nd out of 34 in the Senate contest.
It’s a different story in the smaller swing state of New Hampshire, which WalletHub says has the 9th most powerful voters in the country for the presidential race. And Maine voters are said to be 3rd most powerful in the Senate elections because of the tight race between Republican Sen. Susan Collins and Democratic Maine House Speaker Sara Gideon that could determine which party gets a majority in 2021.
Of course, just because the presidential race and control of the Senate may not come down to Massachusetts, that doesn’t mean voting here is meaningless. In addition to local races, voters will also be weighing in on two controversial ballot questions – right to repair and ranked choice voting.
