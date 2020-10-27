Comments
BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 1,025 new confirmed coronavirus cases and seven additional deaths in the state on Tuesday.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in Massachusetts is now 149,361 while the total number of deaths is 9,664.
As of Tuesday, there are 567 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness, an increase of 17 from Monday. There are 109 patients currently in intensive care.
The seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts ticked up to 1.7%.
There were 13,727 new tests reported Tuesday. A total of 2,665,975 people in Massachusetts have now been tested for coronavirus.