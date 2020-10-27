Comments
LAWRENCE (CBS) — Investigators are asking the public to help identify the person who set fire to a building in Lawrence while people were sleeping inside. The Arson Watch Reward Program is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that helps solve the safe.
Someone was caught on surveillance camera around 4:30-5 a.m. Saturday near the scene of the apartment fire on Andover Street, said the State Fire Marshal’s Office. Firefighters were able to put out the flames quickly.
Anyone who recognizes the person in the video or who saw something Saturday morning is asked to call the Arson Hotline at 1-800-682-9229.