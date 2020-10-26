BOSTON (CBS) — The Red Sox’ search for their next manager has brought the team to New York. Yes, the Red Sox are chatting with a Yankee about their managerial vacancy.
Boston has reportedly spoken with New York Yankees bench coach Carlos Mendoza about the open spot on their bench, according to the New York Post’s George King III. Mendoza has also spoken with the Detroit Tigers about their managerial opening.
Mendoza, 41, has spent the last 12 seasons in pinstripes. He was elevated to bench coach for Aaron Boone for the 2020 season as a way of keeping him from taking a bench job elsewhere, after serving as the team’s quality control and infield coach in 2019.
Mendoza does have some experience as a manager. He spent two years as a low-level manager n the Yankees’ system, and also managed two seasons in the Arizona Fall League.
As for his playing career, Mendoza spent 13 seasons in the minors for the San Francisco Giants and New York Yankees. He last played ball in 2009, when he hung up his cleats and was named a coach for New York’s short season Single-A affiliate in Staten island.
The Red Sox began looking for Ron Roenicke’s replacement last week, interviewing a handful of first-year managerial candidates. There are also a lot of rumblings that Alex Cora will be back on the Boston bench after serving his one-year suspension for his role in the Houston Astro’s cheating scandal, though they cannot chat with their former skipper until after the World Series.