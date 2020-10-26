BOSTON (CBS) — Residents in several “high risk communities” in Massachusetts, including Boston, will receive a coronavirus text message alert Monday evening. It is the same alert people in some cities and towns received one week ago as coronavirus cases continue to rise in the state.
The message being sent between 5 p.m. and 10 p.m. is directed to Acushnet, Attleboro, Boston, Brockton, Chelmsford, Gloucester, Holyoke, Hudson, Kingston, Leicester, Lowell, Malden, Marlborough, Methuen, Middleton, North Andover, Plymouth, Randolph, Springfield, Waltham, Webster and Woburn. Phones near those areas may receive the alert as well.
The message will read MAGovt Alert COVID19 is a serious threat in [city/town name]. Wear a mask. Wash your hands. Keep your distance. Do not share food drinks utensils. Stay home if sick. Get a free COVID test. Stop gatherings with family and friends. Protect you and your loved ones. For more info visit mass.gov/stopcovid19.
The message is part of a broad state campaign to remind residents that the pandemic is not over.