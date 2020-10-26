BOSTON (CBS) — Health officials reported 1,216 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 17 additional deaths in Massachusetts on Monday. It marked the third straight day with more than 1,000 cases in the state after that had not happened since May.
The Massachusetts Department of Public Health said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 148,336 while the total number of deaths is 9,657.
The seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts remained at 1.6%.
Health officials said that as of Monday, there are 550 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness, an increase of 12 from Sunday. There are 105 patients currently in intensive care.
There were 20,086 new tests reported Monday. A total of 2,652,248 people in Massachusetts have now been tested for coronavirus.