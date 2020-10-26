LAWRENCE (CBS) — The city of Lawrence is the latest Massachusetts community to ban trick-or-treating on Halloween as coronavirus cases rise. The pandemic has also forced the cancellation of all city-sponsored Halloween events, Mayor Dan Rivera announced Monday.

Lawrence ranks third in the state when it comes to overall coronavirus case count, the mayor’s office said. The city is in the “red zone” on the Massachusetts coronavirus map.

“We understand that this year has been full of sacrifices and disappointments, especially for families with children,” Rivera said in a statement. “At this time, we are not able to safely have our children in schools, and it would be careless to

allow for public Halloween events to take place.”

As of 4 PM last night (10/25/20) Lawrence ranks 3rd in overall case count, 2nd in ave.

daily incidence rate per capita, 2nd in two-week case count, 3rd in percent positive (8.20%), & 2 more people have died for a total 146 souls lost to COVID pic.twitter.com/Nhh0GTw2Jz — Dan Rivera (@danrivera01843) October 26, 2020

Families are being encouraged to find safer ways to celebrate Halloween. The mayor suggests pumpkin carving at home or virtual costume contests.

“If we want to be able to celebrate next Halloween, and Halloweens to follow, we have to take the actions necessary to stop the virus now,” Rivera said. “Please heed our advice and do not participate in door to door trick-or-treating.”

The CDC classifies trick-or-treating as a higher risk activity due to the coronavirus. Lowell, Worcester and Springfield are among the other Massachusetts cities that are prohibiting trick-or-treating this year.

