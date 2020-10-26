FITCHBURG (CBS) — Great Wolf Lodge in Fitchburg is hoping it will be allowed to reopen next month. The hotel and water park is now accepting bookings starting Nov. 25.
A spokesman told The Worcester Telegram & Gazette that Great Wolf is in contact with state legislators and public health officials “with the hope a change in the current situation will allow us to open later this fall.”
According to Massachusetts reopening guidelines, indoor water parks fall under “Phase 4.” Unless there’s a policy change, they won’t be allowed to reopen until an effective vaccine or therapeutics are developed.
Coronavirus cases in the state are rising, with Massachusetts reporting more than 1,000 new cases on Sunday.
MORE FROM CBS BOSTON:
- Stimulus Package Update: While Politicians Negotiate, Economic Damage Continues
- President Trump Holds Sunday Rally In New Hampshire
- American Can Probably Now Understand Why Tom Brady Left The Patriots
The spokesman told the newspaper that about 700 Great Wolf employees in Fitchburg have been furloughed since the park shut down in March.
Great Wolf said 15 of its 19 water parks have reopened with reduced capacity and extra safety precautions in place. Everyone above 5 years old is required to wear a face covering when in a public area.