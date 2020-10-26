BOSTON (CBS) — Boston Police responded to a report of damaged mail in a United States Postal Service mailbox Monday evening. The mail appeared to be burned, police said.

The mailbox is on Boylston Street, one block from where a fire was set in a ballot dropbox early Sunday morning.

Mailbox being removed from Copley Square after burned out mail was found inside. #WBZ pic.twitter.com/hSgL67neYj — Kristina Rex (@KristinaRex) October 26, 2020

According to police, the mailbox was last emptied around 4 p.m. on Saturday. The charred mail was discovered around 4 p.m. on Monday.

An inspector from the USPS has taken the mail and the mailbox.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Boston Fire Investigation Unit at 617-343-3324.

Worldy Armand, 39, of Boston, was arraigned in municipal court Monday afternoon after he was arrested for allegedly setting to fire the Copley Square ballot box.

Kristin Wallace’s ballot was among the dozens damaged in the ballot box fire, but it was still able to be counted. “I feel like this is completely 2020 thing to have your ballot get burned in the ballot box. I don’t think I would have ever thought I’d have to call a number to find out if my ballot made it because it was lit on fire.

The city of Cambridge announced Monday evening that all ballot boxes would be locked from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. each day as part of enhanced safety protocol.