BOSTON (CBS) — Boston Police responded to a report of damaged mail in a United States Postal Service mailbox Monday evening. The mail appeared to be burned, police said.

The mailbox is on Boylston Street one block from where a fire was set in a ballot dropbox early Sunday morning.

According to police, the mailbox was last emptied around 4 p.m. on Saturday. The charred mail was discovered around 4 p.m. on Monday.

An inspector from the USPS has taken the mail and the mailbox.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Boston Fire Investigation Unit at 617-343-3324.

Worldy Armand, 39, of Boston, was arraigned in municipal court Monday afternoon after he was arrested for allegedly setting to fire the Copley Square ballot box.

