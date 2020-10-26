BOSTON (CBS) — Boston Police responded to a report of damaged mail in a United States Postal Service mailbox Monday evening. The mail appeared to be burned, police said.
The mailbox is on Boylston Street one block from where a fire was set in a ballot dropbox early Sunday morning.
Mailbox being removed from Copley Square after burned out mail was found inside. #WBZ pic.twitter.com/hSgL67neYj
— Kristina Rex (@KristinaRex) October 26, 2020
According to police, the mailbox was last emptied around 4 p.m. on Saturday. The charred mail was discovered around 4 p.m. on Monday.
An inspector from the USPS has taken the mail and the mailbox.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Boston Fire Investigation Unit at 617-343-3324.
Worldy Armand, 39, of Boston, was arraigned in municipal court Monday afternoon after he was arrested for allegedly setting to fire the Copley Square ballot box.