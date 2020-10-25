Comments
WORCESTER (CBS/AP) — A 17-year-old was killed in a shooting in a Wendy’s restaurant parking lot in Worcester on Saturday, police said.
Police said Sunday that they were called to the scene late Saturday around 11 p.m. for reported gunshots and found the teen in the parking lot on Park Ave. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Detectives were focused on a white SUV in the parking lot. There appeared to be a hole in the backseat window of the vehicle.
Authorities did not release the teen’s name or provide any information on possible suspects. They are asking people with information about the shooting to contact authorities.
