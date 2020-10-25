BOSTON (CBS) — While the Patriots continue to look for any kind of production from the tight end position, it seems as though a former New England tight end has found his game again. For the second straight week, Rob Gronkowski found the end zone for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Gronkowski celebrated National Tight Ends Day with a second quarter touchdown for the Bucs, hauling in a lovely back-shoulder pass from Tom Brady.
Gronk celebrated with his patented celebratory spike, because it wouldn’t feel right to go without one on National Tight End Day:
A GRONK SPIKE on #NationalTightEndsDay! @RobGronkowski
The touchdown gave Tampa Bay a 14-10 lead over the Las Vegas Raiders late in the second quarter. Gronkowski had four receptions for 46 yards and the touchdown in the first half.
Much to the chagrin of the rest of the NFL — and fans in New England — the Brady-Gronkowski connection is starting to heat up again. After catching just 12 passes over his first five games with Tampa Bay, Gronkowski now has nine catches and two touchdowns in the last two weeks.