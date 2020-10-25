Comments
SOMERSET (CBS) – A Somerset store selling merchandise supporting President Donald Trump was vandalized on Friday.
Somerset Police said someone spray painted several words on the outside wall of the “New England For Trump” store on Grand Army Highway.
Police said the business had no other visible damage and the paint has since been covered.
Investigators are looking at surveillance video in the area.
Anyone with information is asked to call Somerset Police.
