'This Is What Tom Brady Wanted': QB Gets His Wish As Bucs Sign Troubled WR Antonio BrownTom Brady got his wish and will now be playing with Antonio Brown once again.

Patriots Activate Center David Andrews Off IRThe New England Patriots are getting a huge presence back on the offensive line for Sunday's tilt against the San Francisco 49ers.

Jurkovec, Boston College Roll Over Georgia Tech 48-27Phil Jurkovec threw for two BC touchdowns, as the Eagles greeted Georgia Tech by scoring on their first seven full possessions to win 48-27.

Patriots-49ers What To Watch For: How Does Cam Newton Bounce Back?After dropping to 2-3 on the season with a frustrating and uninspiring loss to the Broncos last weekend, the Patriots are in need of a win Sunday afternoon. But they have an extremely tough matchup with Jimmy Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers coming to town.

Fantasy Football Start Or Sit Week 7: Chargers QB Justin Herbert 'Going To Light Up' Jaguars Defense Says CBS Sports' Jamey EisenbergChargers rookie Justin Herbert has had 23 or more fantasy points in three of his four starts thus far. Jamey Eisenberg expects that to continue this weekend.