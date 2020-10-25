Comments
BOSTON (CBS) — The state provided an update to early and mail-in voting Sunday afternoon. There were 2,209,350 voters who participated in voted early or applied to vote by mail. That number is up 83,191 since Friday.
Early voting goes until Oct. 30 and mail-in voters have until Nov. 3 to have their ballots postmarked.
According to the state, almost half of voters have either applied to vote by mail or have early voted in person, and about one-third have already voted.
Of those who have received a mail-in ballot, 72.8% have already returned it.
The number of ballots cast right now is equal to 47.4% of all ballots cast in the 2016 election.