By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — Throughout the summer and for the first few weeks of the season, everything was just peachy for Cam Newton and the New England Patriots.

Now in late October, things have soured quite a bit.

That much was clear for the entirety of Week 6’s loss at home to Denver, and it continued in Week 7 at home against 49ers. And it really crystallized when Newton threw a brutal interception in the second quarter.

On a first-and-10 from the New England 27-yard line, Newton faked a handoff before standing in the pocket and scanning his options. Not seeing anyone open, he made a run for it. But before getting to the line of scrimmage, he spotted Jakobi Meyers and tried to fit in a pass to the receiver.

Newton threw the pass woefully short, throwing it directly at linebacker Fred Warner. The Niners’ defender hit the deck and picked off the pass at the New England 41-yard line.

The pick was merely the continuation of a stretch of play from Newton that has been difficult to watch. After he threw for just 157 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions against Denver, he started Sunday’s game vs. San Francisco by completing three of his six passes for 11 yards and the interception.

The Niners made this mistake hurt, too, by driving 38 yards for a touchdown to go up 16-3.

On the Patriots’ next drive, Newton tried to complete a pass to Damiere Byrd on a third-and-4, but the quarterback skipped the ball well short of the receiver, leading to a Patriots punt.

Newton showed some encouraging signs on the Patriots’ final possession of the first pass, throwing consecutive strikes to Meyers. The first one got called back due to offensive holding, but Newton delivered another bullet for a gain of 20 yards. The Patriots called timeout, thinking a scoring drive was in progress. Instead, Newton chucked a deep prayer, again to Meyers. The prayer was not answered. Instead, it was intercepted.

At halftime, Newton was 4-for-8 for 30 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions. He had just 12 rushing yards on three attempts. The Patriots had three points. The 49ers had 23.

It was ugly.

Entering the game with a 2-3 record, Sunday marked a rather significant game for New England. And with a full week of normal practice, the expectation was that last week’s offensive issues would be resolved for this one. The early returns were not positive.