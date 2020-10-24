Comments
ROCHESTER (CBS) — A 10-year-old Rochester boy was able to donate $1,800 in books to a diversity library. Kelcey Robertson is biracial and wanted to do something to help kids like him.
WBZ-TV first learned about Kelcey this summer when Kelsey started a fundraiser. He began selling lettuce grown in his home container garden.
After earning $1,800, Kelcey used the money to buy books for the Rochester Memorial School.
The books feature multiracial families and children of color so kids like Kelcey can see themselves in the stories.