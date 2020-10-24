(CBS/AP) – Hockey and other indoor ice arena activities can resume in New Hampshire starting Oct. 30 but participants and staff will have to be tested for COVID-19, Gov. Chris Sununu said.
The state paused all hockey activities at indoor rinks for two weeks following positive tests for 158 people associated with the sport over the last two months.
Guidance for re-opening rinks released Friday says all volunteers, coaches and staff, referees, and athletes in both youth and adult leagues must be tested at least once by Nov. 6 “to limit early re-introduction of COVID-19.” According to the new guidelines, it can be either be a PCR or a Antigen-based rapid test.
The guidance requires all staff, volunteers and athletes to wear cloth face coverings over their nose and mouth at all times while being inside a rink. Meanwhile, hand sanitizer must be made available to visitors, staff, volunteers and athletes.
As for parents and spectators, they also will be required wear a cloth face covering while inside a rink.
“This new guidance will safely get folks back on the ice utilizing flexible testing protocols like non-invasive antigen options with the goal of continuing a safe, fun and healthy season,” Sununu said in an emailed statement.
