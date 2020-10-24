FOXBORO (CBS) – The New England Patriots are getting a huge presence back on the offensive line for Sunday’s game against the San Francisco 49ers at Gillette Stadium.
The Pats announced on Saturday they have activated center David Andrews from the injured reserve to their 53-man roster.
A team captain, Andrews started the first two games of the season before begin placed on IR on September 26. Andrews reportedly broke his thumb and underwent surgery.
The 28-year-old is in the midst of his sixth NFL season and his fourth as a team captain with New England. A two-time Super Bowl champion, Andrews was signed as a non-drafted free agent by New England in May 2015 after playing collegiately with the University of Georgia.
Along with the move for Andrews, the Patriots have elevated defensive linemen Tashawn Bower and Nick Thurman to the active roster from the practice squad.
New England is set to kick off Sunday at 4:25 p.m. against San Francisco.