BOSTON (CBS) – Saturday marks the last day Massachusetts residents can register to vote in this November’s election.
Residents can register to vote online if they have a Massachusetts driver’s license or RMV-issued state identification card.
Anyone unable to register online can do so by mail or in person until the end of the day. Online registration forms must be completed by 11:59 p.m. and mail-in forms must be postmarked by October 24.
Local election offices are also offering in-person voter registration in at least one location in town on Saturday until 8 p.m.
Mass. Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley took part in early voting on Saturday in Roxbury, and she has been impressed by the number of early voters in the state.
“I’m so inspired and encouraged by the enthusiasm that we’ve seen during early voting and at the polls,” said Rep. Pressley. “So inspired by the number of people working the polls for the very first time. The other thing I’m very appreciative of is how seriously the COVID protocols are being taken.”