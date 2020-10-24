BOSTON (CBS) — Health officials reported 1,128 new confirmed coronavirus cases and eight additional deaths in Massachusetts on Saturday. The Massachusetts Department of Public Health said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 146,023 while the total number of deaths is 9,616.
This is the first time the announced daily coronavirus cases have been over 1,000 since May 24.
The seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 1.5%.
Health officials said that as of Saturday, there are 551 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness, a decrease of 19 from Friday. There are 114 patients currently in intensive care.
There were 19,168 new tests reported Saturday. A total of 2,615,142 people in Massachusetts have now been tested for coronavirus.