Comments
NEW BEDFORD (CBS) – Food insecurity will be a major problem this holiday season. On Saturday, you have a chance to help.
Whaler’s Cove Assisted Living in New Bedford is holding its first-ever, drive-thru food drive. Whaler’s Cove is working with the United Way of New Bedford to put together 1,000 Thanksgiving meals for the community.
On Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., they will be collecting non-perishable items and canned goods. The items they need are:
- stuffing
- bread mix
- instant potatoes
- gravy
- cranberry sauce
- canned vegetables
- boxed deserts.
You can drop off the items at the facility at 114 Riverside Avenue, New Bedford.
For more information, you can visit their website.