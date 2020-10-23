CBSN BostonWatch Now
Filed Under:4 Your Community, New Bedford News

NEW BEDFORD (CBS) – Food insecurity will be a major problem this holiday season. On Saturday, you have a chance to help.

Whaler’s Cove Assisted Living in New Bedford is holding its first-ever, drive-thru food drive. Whaler’s Cove is working with the United Way of New Bedford to put together 1,000 Thanksgiving meals for the community.

On Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., they will be collecting non-perishable items and canned goods. The items they need are:

  • stuffing
  • bread mix
  • instant potatoes
  • gravy
  • cranberry sauce
  • canned vegetables
  • boxed deserts.

You can drop off the items at the facility at 114 Riverside Avenue, New Bedford.

For more information, you can visit their website.

Comments

Leave a Reply