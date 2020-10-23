WATERTOWN (CBS) –Some Watertown Public Schools are shifting to hybrid learning next week after the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education announced it would audit the district over its timeline for bringing students back into the classroom.
Up until this point, learning has been remote in Watertown for all but 330 students in specialized programs.
Starting Tuesday, elementary-aged students in cohort A will return to the classroom. Cohort B will start Wednesday.
Hybrid learning will begin for middle school students the week of Nov. 9 and for high school students on Nov. 30.
Parents will be receiving more details about procedures.
Superintendent Dede Galdston will be holding a Reopening Forum over Zoom next Tuesday evening to recap the first day back.
Watertown is currently in the yellow on the state’s coronavirus risk map.