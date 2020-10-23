WILMINGTON (CBS) – Someone hung a Trump 2020 sign on live electrical wires above a street in Wilmington and police would like to speak with them.
The letters and numbers were tied around power lines across Main Street early Friday morning.
Police posted two photos of the sign on their social media pages.
We are looking to speak with the individual who decided to hang a sign across Main St early this morning by tying it around live electrical wires. Not only did they run the risk of electrocution, but the low hanging sign caused a hazard to passing motorists. #WilmingtonMA pic.twitter.com/pAz4WB31br
— Wilmington MA Police (@WilmingtonMAPD) October 23, 2020
“Not only did they run the risk of electrocution, but the low hanging sign caused a hazard to passing motorists,” police said.
Wilmington’s bylaws ban signs of any kind from being posted on town property or utility equipment.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 978-658-5071.