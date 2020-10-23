Cam Newton Critical Of Himself After Poor Showing: 'I Just Haven't Been Good'Cam Newton was not very good against the Broncos last Sunday. And the quarterback knows it.

Patriots Announce All-Dynasty Team For New Exhibit At Team Hall Of FameTo help commemorate the two decades of NFL dominance, the team announced a roster for an "All-Dynasty Team," which accompanies a new exhibit at The Patriots Hall of Fame.

Hurley: Is The Patriots' Jimmy Garoppolo-Tom Brady Decision Really Being Revisited? Really?Is the Patriots' decision to trade Jimmy Garoppolo and keep Tom Brady really being relitigated again right now? Really? Let's stop that.

Devin McCourty Praises Jimmy Garoppolo's Poise Ahead Of Patriots-49ers MatchupTime can change a lot of things. But for football teammates, some impressions are made so deeply that a lasting memory that can never be altered.

Kyle Dugger Added To Patriots' Injury Report With Ankle IssueKyle Dugger was a new addition on the Patriots' injury report on Wednesday, as the rookie safety deals with an ankle issue.