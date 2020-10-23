PROVIDENCE, R.I. (CBS) — Seven great white sharks were detected off the coast of Rhode Island this season. According to the Atlantic Shark Institute, that’s more than they’ve seen in a season since beginning the research two years ago.
Scientists estimate there are actually about 10,000 sharks along Rhode Island. Most of the sharks there are traveling to and from Cape Cod.
“These sharks have been here for a long time. This technology is just allowing us to understand that they’re here, when they’re here and what they’re doing,” said Atlantic Shark Institute Executive Director Jon Dodd.
Two of the shark confirmations were last week.
The sharks are detected through 10 acoustic receivers along Rhode Island and Block Island that receive signals from tagged sharks.