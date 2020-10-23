BOSTON (CBS) — WBZ-TV’s Levan Reid brings you everything you need to know heading into Sunday’s Patriots-49ers clash at Gillette Stadium.

– This will be the 14th meeting between the Pats and the 49ers. San Francisco holds an 8-5 lead in the series, but the Patriots have won four of the last five games.

– This matchup is being labeled as the battle of the two best teams of the past four decades. The 49ers dominated from 1981-1999, winning five titles over that span, while the Patriots owned 2000-2019 with six Super Bowl wins.

– Bill Belichick is 4-1 in his career against San Francisco, with three of those wins coming as head coach of the Patriots.

– Cam Newton needs 88 passing yards to reach the 30,000 passing yard plateau, which would make him the first player in NFL history with 30,000 passing yards and 5,000 rushing yards.

– With his next interception, Devin McCourty will tie Mike Haynes for sixth all time in Patriots history with 28 career interceptions.

– Julian Edelman needs 144 all-purpose yards to become the fourth player in team history to amass 10,000 all-purpose yards. He would join Kevin Faulk (12,339), Stanley Morgan (11,468) and Troy Brown (11,106) on the exclusive list.

– Edelman needs one touchdown catch to tie Wes Welker for 37 career touchdown receptions — good for sixth-most in Patriots team history.

– Speaking of Welker, the former Patriots receiver is now the wide receivers coach for San Francisco.

– Maybe you haven’t heard, but 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo started his career in New England. Garoppolo is 21-7 for San Francisco since being traded by the Patriots three years ago.

– Before he became one of the NFL’s best fullbacks, San Francisco’s Kyle Juszczyk had a solid college career at Harvard.

