OXFORD (CBS) – A pickup truck crashed inside a store in Oxford overnight and police said the driver was drunk.

The truck slammed into the front of the Xtra Mart convenience store on Southbridge Road early Friday morning, leaving a massive hole in the entrance and debris scattered through the aisles.

 

The truck ended up inside the Xtra Mart convenience store. (Photo credit: Oxford Police)

The fire department said the store clerk was taken to the hospital with what they described as “non-life threatening injuries.”

Police said the driver is a 28-year-old man from Webster. His name was not released. He’s facing several charges including drunk driving.

 

