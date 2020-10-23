Comments
OXFORD (CBS) – A pickup truck crashed inside a store in Oxford overnight and police said the driver was drunk.
The truck slammed into the front of the Xtra Mart convenience store on Southbridge Road early Friday morning, leaving a massive hole in the entrance and debris scattered through the aisles.
The fire department said the store clerk was taken to the hospital with what they described as “non-life threatening injuries.”
Police said the driver is a 28-year-old man from Webster. His name was not released. He’s facing several charges including drunk driving.