Comments
OXFORD (CBS) – A pickup truck crashed inside a store in Oxford overnight and police said the driver was drunk.
The truck slammed into the front of the Xtra Mart convenience store on Southbridge Road early Friday morning, leaving a massive hole in the entrance and debris scattered through the aisles.
The fire department said the store clerk was taken to the hospital with what they described as “non-life threatening injuries.”
Police said the driver, 28-year-old Derikk McGovern from Webster, admitted he had been drinking before the crash. Officers also say McGovern was revving his engine in reverse and trying to back out of the store after he crashed into it.
McGovern’s facing several charges, including drunk driving.